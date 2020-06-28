Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AOF stock opened at A$1.98 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Australian Unity Office Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Australian Unity Office Fund

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

