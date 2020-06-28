Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Aventus Group stock opened at A$1.78 ($1.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08. The stock has a market cap of $989.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Aventus Group has a 12 month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

About Aventus Group

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

