Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Aventus Group stock opened at A$1.78 ($1.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08. The stock has a market cap of $989.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Aventus Group has a 12 month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$3.06 ($2.17).
About Aventus Group
