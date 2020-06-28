Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHE stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

