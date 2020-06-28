Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.7%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,591 shares of company stock worth $112,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.