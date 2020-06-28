Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

BE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 6,130,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

