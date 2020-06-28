Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $29.79

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 14,750,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,998,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.