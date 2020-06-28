BWP Trust to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:BWP)

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of BWP opened at A$3.49 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.69. BWP Trust has a 52 week low of A$2.59 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of A$4.33 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

BWP Trust Company Profile

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

