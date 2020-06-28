BWP Trust to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:BWP)

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of BWP opened at A$3.49 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.69. BWP Trust has a 52 week low of A$2.59 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of A$4.33 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.
BWP Trust Company Profile
