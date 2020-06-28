Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Centuria Industrial Reit’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Centuria Industrial Reit stock opened at A$2.65 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.13. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of A$2.11 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of A$3.79 ($2.69). The firm has a market cap of $920.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Centuria Industrial Reit news, insider Roger Dobson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$46,962.00 ($33,306.38).

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

