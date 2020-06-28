Charter Hall Education Trust Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of CQE stock opened at A$2.22 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.76. The company has a market cap of $672.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Charter Hall Education Trust has a one year low of A$1.49 ($1.05) and a one year high of A$3.96 ($2.81).

Get Charter Hall Education Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Katrina Melrose 13,636 shares of Charter Hall Education Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. Also, insider David Harrison acquired 30,000 shares of Charter Hall Education Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Education Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Education Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.