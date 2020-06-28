Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.18

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

ASX:CHC opened at A$7.30 ($5.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of A$4.93 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of A$14.40 ($10.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.63.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

