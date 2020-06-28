Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans $0.10 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ASX CQR opened at A$3.12 ($2.21) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.93. Charter Hall Retail REIT has a 52 week low of A$2.68 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of A$5.06 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

In related news, insider Roger Davis purchased 10,344 shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.60 ($21,274.89).

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

