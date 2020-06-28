Chick Soup Preferred A Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Chick Soup Preferred A Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

