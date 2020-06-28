Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Cowen stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 7.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

