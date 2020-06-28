Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CRT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.20% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

