DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from DEXUS Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

DEXUS Property Group stock opened at A$8.94 ($6.34) on Friday. DEXUS Property Group has a 52 week low of A$8.03 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of A$13.96 ($9.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$10.76.

In other DEXUS Property Group news, insider Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.96 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,610.00 ($63,553.19). Also, insider Mark Ford acquired 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.04 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of A$75,363.65 ($53,449.40).

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

