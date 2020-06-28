Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of ASX EDC opened at A$0.91 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.91. Eildon Capital has a twelve month low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of A$1.15 ($0.82).
Eildon Capital Company Profile
