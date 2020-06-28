Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ASX EDC opened at A$0.91 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.91. Eildon Capital has a twelve month low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of A$1.15 ($0.82).

Eildon Capital Company Profile

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

