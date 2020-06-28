Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ECF opened at A$0.92 ($0.65) on Friday. Elanor Commercial Property Fund has a 12 month low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of A$1.35 ($0.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.91.

