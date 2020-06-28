Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (ASX:EGD) Announces $0.15 Final Dividend

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (ASX:EGD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund Company Profile

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Walsh & Company Investments Limited. The fund is also managed by Evans and Partners Investment Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund is domiciled in New South Wales, Australia.

