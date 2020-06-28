Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

