Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
