FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

FMC stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

