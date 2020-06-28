Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

NYSE FT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.