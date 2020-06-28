GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

GDI stock opened at A$1.04 ($0.74) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market cap of $564.02 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00. GDI Property Group has a twelve month low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of A$1.63 ($1.15).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns 27,533 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. Also, insider Steven Gillard purchased 107,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$121,374.17 ($86,080.97).

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

