Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at A$14.38 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Goodman Group has a one year low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a one year high of A$16.78 ($11.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$14.07. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

