Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at A$14.38 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Goodman Group has a one year low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a one year high of A$16.78 ($11.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$14.07. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.
About Goodman Group
