Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

ASX HPI opened at A$2.53 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. Hotel Property Investments has a 1-year low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of A$3.64 ($2.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

