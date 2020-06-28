Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
HCFT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCFT shares. ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
