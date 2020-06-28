Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

HCFT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCFT shares. ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

