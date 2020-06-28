Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.