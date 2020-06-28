KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of KLA opened at A$62.26 ($44.16) on Friday. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a one year low of A$38.44 ($27.26) and a one year high of A$81.00 ($57.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$62.67.

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

