KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of KLA opened at A$62.26 ($44.16) on Friday. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a one year low of A$38.44 ($27.26) and a one year high of A$81.00 ($57.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$62.67.
KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.