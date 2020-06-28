Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

