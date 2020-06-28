MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives C$4.98 Average PT from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -1.0228177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

