MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Issue $0.33 Annual Dividend

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $20.78 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

