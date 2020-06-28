Mirvac Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
MGR stock opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.72. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of A$3.53 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.
About Mirvac Group
