Mirvac Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

MGR stock opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.72. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of A$3.53 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

