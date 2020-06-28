Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

MDLZ opened at $50.08 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

