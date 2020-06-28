Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Morguard North American has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$62.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Morguard North American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

