New Energy Solar Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NEW)

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NEW stock opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 million and a P/E ratio of -90.42. New Energy Solar has a twelve month low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.40 ($0.99).

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

