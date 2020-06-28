New Energy Solar Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NEW)

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of NEW stock opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 million and a P/E ratio of -90.42. New Energy Solar has a twelve month low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.40 ($0.99).
New Energy Solar Company Profile
