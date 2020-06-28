Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 1,944,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.01.

Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

