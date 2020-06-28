Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,132.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.