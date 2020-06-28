Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,132.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.
Nucor stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
