Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,913.09% and a net margin of 95.00%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

