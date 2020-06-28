Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PLPC traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 18,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

