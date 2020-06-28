Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Redcape Hotel Group Pty stock opened at A$0.72 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.89. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a 1-year low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 million and a PE ratio of 71.50.

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

