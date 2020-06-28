Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Redcape Hotel Group Pty stock opened at A$0.72 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.89. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a 1-year low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 million and a PE ratio of 71.50.
Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile
