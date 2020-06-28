RLJ Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -2.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.