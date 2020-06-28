Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of -0.40. Safehold has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

