Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.30 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Saturday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

