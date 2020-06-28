Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Declares $0.05 Final Dividend

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock opened at A$2.16 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re has a 12-month low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of A$3.19 ($2.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

In other news, insider Kirstin Ferguson purchased 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$39,998.60 ($28,367.80). Also, insider Mark Fleming 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

