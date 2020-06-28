SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 242.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

