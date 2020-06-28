Stockland Co. Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ASX:SGP opened at A$2.69 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Stockland has a 1 year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of A$5.47 ($3.88).

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

