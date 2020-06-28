Stockland Co. Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of ASX:SGP opened at A$2.69 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Stockland has a 1 year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of A$5.47 ($3.88).
About Stockland
