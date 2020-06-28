Store Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 141.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

STOR stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

