Stryker Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Stryker has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $173.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.95. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

