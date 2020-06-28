Transurban Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:TCL)

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Transurban Group stock opened at A$13.65 ($9.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion and a PE ratio of 158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of A$9.10 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of A$16.44 ($11.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$14.22.

In other news, insider Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($8.30), for a total value of A$2,340,000.00 ($1,659,574.47).

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

