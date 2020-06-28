TSE:AND Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AND)

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TSE:AND has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank upped their target price on TSE:AND from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on TSE:AND from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

