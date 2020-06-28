Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.34. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 60,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 39,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 416,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,458. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

